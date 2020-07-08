Short Interest in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Drops By 22.7%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.21.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.16%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

