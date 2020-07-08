Short Interest in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Declines By 19.2%

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 28,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $2,483,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.