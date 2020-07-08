Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Declines By 17.6%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

NYSE THO traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. 45,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.