Short Interest in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Increases By 12.2%

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Turning Point Brands news, CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,220,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $3,669,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.0% during the first quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPB traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,907. The company has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

