Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Grows By 23.0%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. 4,312,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

