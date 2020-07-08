Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declines By 23.4%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 428,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,707. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

