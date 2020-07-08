SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $387,532.87 and $870.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,305.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.02586605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.46 or 0.02594971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00476658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00704543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00611908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017252 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,522,350 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

