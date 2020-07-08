SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

