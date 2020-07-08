SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,662. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

