SolarCoin (SLR) Trading 12% Lower This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $844,128.99 and approximately $487.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00476658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003402 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000435 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,031,226 coins and its circulating supply is 60,373,879 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.