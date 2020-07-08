SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.82

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 1815400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,022,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,234,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

