Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $14,732.66 and approximately $5,503.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00479523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003253 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

