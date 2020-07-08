Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI) Shares Down 10%

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc (TSE:SRHI) shares fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of $10.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

About Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI)

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. It operates through two segments, the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. The company's main asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

