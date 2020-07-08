Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 98,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 242,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. B. Riley lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.