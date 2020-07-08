Storj (STORJ) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Tidex and OKEx. Storj has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $4.06 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02011526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00183173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117154 BTC.

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,675,317 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, ABCC, Liqui, Binance, IDAX, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinTiger, Tidex, Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

