Storm Hits 24 Hour Volume of $365,316.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02012459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00182790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00066691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00117030 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.