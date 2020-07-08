Stromacel (OTCMKTS:PROT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Stromacel Inc (OTCMKTS:PROT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Stromacel shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Stromacel (OTCMKTS:PROT)

Proteonomix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivatives. The company's products include Proteoderm, an anti-aging skin cream based on a proprietary and patented matrix of proteins that reduce wrinkles; UMK-121, a treatment for liver disease using a combination of two or three approved drugs to mobilize particular bone marrow stem cells; and StromaCel, a treatment for cardiac patients within two weeks of a myocardial infarction using stem cells derived from donor bone marrow and administered through IV solution to repair heart tissue.

