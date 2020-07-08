StrongHands (SHND) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, BiteBTC and Coindeal. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $450,850.84 and approximately $49.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,953,692,901 coins and its circulating supply is 16,540,498,547 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

