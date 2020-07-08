Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Surge Components Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRS)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

