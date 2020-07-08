Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 90.89.

SREN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

