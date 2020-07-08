SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Trading Down 1.7%

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.44, approximately 16,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on SWK in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get SWK alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.02.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 70.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth $806,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth $2,339,000.

About SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.