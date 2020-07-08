Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 3,276 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after acquiring an additional 201,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $13.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $354.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

