Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 3,906 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,093,000 after acquiring an additional 92,173 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in American Tower by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in American Tower by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $264.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,108. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,563. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.