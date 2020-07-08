Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 569,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 405,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $907.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

