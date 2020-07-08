Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $17,940,831.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,063 shares of company stock worth $77,409,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.57. 1,775,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,005. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.27 and a 200 day moving average of $285.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.