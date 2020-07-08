Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.26. 3,542,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,097. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

