Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,444. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.46 and a 200 day moving average of $245.35. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

