Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $837,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 146.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 670,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,030,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,412,000 after buying an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 2,849,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

