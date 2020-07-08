Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $692,000 in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

ZNGA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 26,187,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,190,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $36,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,091 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

