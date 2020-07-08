Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $746,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

