Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of VEEV traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.40. 669,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,553. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $253.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,478 shares of company stock valued at $17,969,352 in the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

