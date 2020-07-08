Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 2,488 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. 3,393,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,963. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

