Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 2,667 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after purchasing an additional 174,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

