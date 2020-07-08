Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 6,092 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $201.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.