SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $868,910 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 272.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 262.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. 646,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,014. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

