SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Trading 0.5% Higher

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.40, 29,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 25,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSMXY. Citigroup lowered SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

