Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 10,043 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 2,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

