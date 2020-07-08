Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 11,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

