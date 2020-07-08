Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce sales of $142.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.43 million and the highest is $146.50 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $149.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $567.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.63 million to $649.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $595.61 million, with estimates ranging from $531.78 million to $686.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 973,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,699. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

