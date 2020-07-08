Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Up 10.2% in June

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,123. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $341.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 101.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 890.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

