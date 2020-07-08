Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.64 Million

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to post $616.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.40 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $722.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.11. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

