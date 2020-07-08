Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after buying an additional 2,711,800 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 6,919.7% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,974 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 351.8% in the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 723,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 563,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 60,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,032. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.68 to $14.72 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.