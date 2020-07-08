Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $666.00.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $23.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,365.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,227,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,976,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $951.38 and a 200-day moving average of $705.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,534.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,228.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $18,949,072. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

