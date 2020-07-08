Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Down 9.4%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 605,962 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 378,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

About Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

