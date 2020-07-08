THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0002 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $10,640.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000999 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, LATOKEN, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

