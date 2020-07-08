TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Up 4.7%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

TLOU Energy Ltd (LON:TLOU) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), approximately 2,854,035 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $10.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.21.

About TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU)

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TLOU Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLOU Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.