TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Up 4.7%

TLOU Energy Ltd (LON:TLOU) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), approximately 2,854,035 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $10.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.21.

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

