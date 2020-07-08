Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

