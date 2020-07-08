Toople (LON:TOOP) Shares Up 36.8%

Shares of Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) shot up 36.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), 106,991,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91,633% from the average session volume of 116,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

