Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TSG stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.78. Trans-Siberian Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.
About Trans-Siberian Gold
Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.