Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TSG stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.78. Trans-Siberian Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

About Trans-Siberian Gold

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

