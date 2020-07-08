Tripio (TRIO) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.04893206 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

